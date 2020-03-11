LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced Wednesday that it was suspending normal visiting statewide until further notice — including non-contact visits over coronavirus concerns.
The department said family visits, including overnight visits, would be held as scheduled.
“CDCR values visitation as an essential part of rehabilitation, but at this time the Department must make difficult decisions in order to protect the health and wellness of all who live in, work in, and visit state prisons,” the department said in a statement.
CDCR said the intent of its visiting program was to help develop and maintain healthy family and community relationships.