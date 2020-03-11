The department said family visits, including overnight visits, would be held as scheduled.

“CDCR values visitation as an essential part of rehabilitation, but at this time the Department must make difficult decisions in order to protect the health and wellness of all who live in, work in, and visit state prisons,” the department said in a statement.

