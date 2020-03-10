CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Two LAPD officers faced off with a particularly vicious culprit Monday and were able to trap him in a box.

LAPD’s Hollywood Division says Officers Kuipers and Gardners found an injured opossum in the middle of a road and went above and beyond the call of duty to get it to safety.

A TikTok video of the officers trying to take the opossum into custody was tweeted out by @LAPDHQ.

The video shows one officer using a pizza box to try and push it into another box, then dropping it and jumping back as the opossum snarls at them. The second officer finally gets the opossum inside the box with a grimace and a shake of his head – while making sure to keep the opossum trapped.

“Definitely not in the job description but sometimes you need to improvise!” LAPD Hollywood Division tweeted.

The opossum was taken back to the station and turned over to animal control.

