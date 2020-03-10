



— UC campuses across Southern California have announced they will begin suspending all in-person classes amid growing coronavirus concerns.

The University of California Los Angeles will suspend all in-person classes beginning Wednesday, March 11, the university’s Chancellor Gene D. Block announced Tuesday.

According to a release, although there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus currently at UCLA, the following changes are being enacted to limit the spread of the virus:

• In-person classes are being suspended, wherever possible, with a transition to online learning platforms through April 10, which is the end of the second week of Spring Quarter.

• Winter Quarter final exams will be offered remotely.

• Students are encouraged to start the Spring Quarter remotely from home, though university housing will remain open for those who need it.

• Nonessential gatherings of more than 100 people will be phased out over the next few days and attendance at all UCLA Athletics home events will be spectator-free through April 10.

The UCLA campus will remain open, including student housing, medical facilities, clinics, and research laboratories.

UC Irvine also has announced that all exams next week will be administered remotely and that Spring quarter instruction will be conducted remotely and canceled all events and gatherings with more than 100 participants.

The university also announced that a member of the UCI community is considered a person under investigation for potentially testing positive for the virus. The individual was said to be under self-quarantine off-campus pending their results.

Also Tuesday, UC Riverside suspended in-person instruction through April 3 and the University of California Santa Barbara announced they will be transitioning to remote instruction for the remainder of winter quarter and the start of the spring quarter through at least the end of April.

Similarly to UCLA, UCSB will also make Athletics Department events “fan-less.” the university announced.

On Friday, USC announced that it would replace in-person classes with online lectures for three days next week as part of its preparations for a possible outbreak of the coronavirus on campus.

In a letter sent to students and parents sent Friday, USC stated there are no cases of COVID-19 on its campus. However, “our university must be nimble and flexible in the event that we need to make any further changes to the semester. We have about 7,000 lecture classes this spring. We need to test our technical capabilities to ensure academic continuity in an online environment should there be a disruption.”

The University of California San Diego, will be offering all spring quarter classes remotely — with teachers being told to utilize online teaching and learning tools for courses conventionally held in a classroom environment.