LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A woman faces charges of DUI for a crash in North Hills that injured her three young children, who were not in car seats.

The crash happened on Nordhoff near Sepulveda Boulevard just before midnight. According to police, the woman was speeding down Nordhoff when she veered into oncoming traffic and hit an SUV head-on.

The woman’s three children – twins about 4 to 6 months old and a toddler – were not in car seats at the time of the crash, police said. They were all taken to a hospital.

“There is that situation where a parent, a mother, made a decision to drive, get behind the while, while intoxicated,” LAPD Detective Lisette Fuentes said. “And now there are some consequences from that – those children that are critically injured right now.”

The woman was also taken to a hospital for moderate injuries.

Police say the woman will face charges once she is released.

The driver of the SUV was also hurt, but is expected to be OK.