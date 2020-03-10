Comments
SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA) — A Marine from Simi Valley was killed during a mission in Iraq, according to the Department of Defense.
Gunnery Sgt. Diego D. Pongo, 34, was a critical skills operator, according to the Marines Special Operations Command. He was fatally wounded on March 8 while accompanying Iraqi Security Forces during a mission to eliminate an ISIS stronghold in a mountainous area of north central Iraq.
Pongo was assigned to the 2nd Marine Raider Battalion at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.
Maryland native Capt. Moises A. Navas was also killed during the mission.