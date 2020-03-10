LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A storm system that could bring thunder, hail and possible water spouts has arrived in Southern California.

The slow-moving storm could bring heavy showers at times and authorities are bracing for the possibility of mud and debris flows near recent burn areas, rock falls on canyon roads, and freeway flooding. Thunderstorms could bring lightning to beach areas, and water spouts are possible over the ocean, according to the National Weather Service.

Lightning will be possible for most areas of southwest CA on Tuesday. You are especially vulnerable to lightning when out in the open, such as visiting the ocean. Find a safe building or retreat to a vehicle if you hear thunder! https://t.co/KM2rzaPdTo #BeSafe #LAweather #CAwx pic.twitter.com/HQldAYJlgZ — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 9, 2020

Periods of wet weather expected through Wednesday. Bulk of the rainfall expected on Tuesday when there is also a chance of tstms capable of brief heavy downpours, gusty winds, and dangerous cloud-ground lightning. #LAWeather #LArain #cawx #Socal pic.twitter.com/w0ifLNnAhV — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 10, 2020

This warmer storm system, however, is not expected to bring any snow, except for the highest mountain peaks.

The city of Santa Ana is offering free sandbags to residents and businesses at its Corporate Yard, 215 S. Center St. in Santa Ana.

Tuesday’s wet weather is just the beginning for this week. Scattered showers are expected through the weekend, when the region should see a break in the rain. But before that break, Southern California could get up to three inches of rain in the coastal areas and the valleys, and as much as five inches of rain in the mountain and foothill areas.

Highs from downtown Los Angeles, into Orange County and the Inland Empire deserts will be in the 60s Tuesday.