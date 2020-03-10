LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles police Tuesday released video of the person they suspect of fatally shooting a 48-year-old man in January.
According to police, Rampart area officers responded Jan. 6 at about 7:30 p.m. to a radio call of a victim down in the 900 block of South Alvarado Street in the Westlake neighborhood. When officers arrived, they found Erik Perez on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his chest. Perez died at the scene.
After reviewing security video, police said the suspect was walking southbound on Alvarado Street and passed the victim on the sidewalk. The suspect then stopped, turned around and shouted at the victim who then stopped and turned to face the suspect.
Police said both the victim and the suspect walked toward one another, at which time the suspect pulled a handgun from his waistband and fired one shot into the victim’s chest before fleeing the scene on foot headed southbound on Alvarado to eastbound Olympic Boulevard.
The suspect has been described as an older white or Hispanic man with long hair in a ponytail. He was wearing glasses, a gray sweatshirt and a black button down shirt, light colored pants and black shoes.
Anyone with information was asked to call Detective Bradley Golden at 323-342-8960.