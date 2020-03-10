Comments
BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — A Jewish day school in Beverly Hills is dark on the second day of Purim after a parent allegedly tested positive for coronavirus.
Harkham Hillel Hebrew Academy, 9120 W. Olympic Blvd. will remain closed until at least Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Times.
A sign on the school’s door says the school is closed, adding, “We will miss you” and “Have a meaningful Purim.”
The festival of Purim, which began Monday night, typically includes the giving of money to the poor and sending gifts of food.
The parent in question is believed to have attended the AIPAC Policy Conference in Washington, D.C. last week. The parent has reportedly been quarantined and the rest of the family has not exhibited any symptoms of coronavirus.
The newspaper says digital classes will be available to students.