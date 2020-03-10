



— As the global coronavirus outbreak continues to grow — with more than 100,000 cases reported worldwide including dozens in Southern California — many event organizers have decided to cancel or postpone events across the Southland.

Between January and March, over 20,000 scheduled music events have been canceled or postponed in China and Hong Kong, according to Billboard.

In Southern California, new reports of canceled events intended to draw in large crowds have been announced almost daily.

See an ongoing list of large events canceled or postponed below.

Canceled or Postponed Events 2020:

March 10: Goldenvoice announces the postponement of Coachella and Stagecoach until October 2020. The festival was originally scheduled to be held on the weekends of April 10 and April 16. It will now take place on the weekends of Oct. 9 and Oct. 16. The Stagecoach country music festival was moved to the weekend of Oct. 23.

March 10: Los Angeles Times postpones the 25th Festival of Books to the weekend of Oct. 3 and 4 on the USC campus. The 4th Food Bowl, previously set for May, will also be moved to the fall, pending an official date.

March 10: Sony Pictures pushes U.S. release date for the Peter Rabbit sequel “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” from April 3 to Aug.7.

March 9: Rock band Pearl Jam postpones part of its 2020 Gigaton tour set to perform in Los Angeles and San Diego.

March 8: The 2020 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, scheduled to begin Monday, was canceled Sunday.

Feb. 25: Korea Times Music Festival scheduled to take place on April 25, at the Hollywood Bowl postponed. Artists who had been scheduled to perform at the festival included comedian Kim Young-cheol, singer and songwriter Ha Sung-woon, and K-pop group Momoland.