LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Tom Brady is launching a multi-platform Hollywood production company called 199 Productions.
The six-time Super Bowl champion shared the news in an Instagram post on Monday, saying, “I believe in the essence of teamwork, and I have no doubt, our 199 Productions team and partners will create inspiring content to share with the world.”
I’m excited to announce to the world the official launch of 199 Productions. When I was the 199th draft pick in 2000, I knew I needed to work hard every day to prove myself. Launching a production company is no different and I’m humbled to have the opportunity to partner with @therussobrothers, @agbofilms and @gchopra on our first project “Unseen Football.” I believe in the essence of teamwork, and I have no doubt, our 199 Productions team and partners will create inspiring content to share with the world. Stay tuned.. exciting times are ahead, both on and off the field.
The production company is named after Brady’s selection number in the 2000 draft.
According to Deadline, which officially announced the company, 199 Productions will develop documentaries, feature films and television shows.
His first project, “Unseen Football,” will be through a partnership with directors Joe and Anthony Russo, who worked on “Avengers: Endgame.”