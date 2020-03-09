CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Tom Brady


LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Tom Brady is launching a multi-platform Hollywood production company called 199 Productions.

The six-time Super Bowl champion shared the news in an Instagram post on Monday, saying, “I believe in the essence of teamwork, and I have no doubt, our 199 Productions team and partners will create inspiring content to share with the world.”

The production company is named after Brady’s selection number in the 2000 draft.

According to Deadline, which officially announced the company, 199 Productions will develop documentaries, feature films and television shows.

His first project, “Unseen Football,” will be through a partnership with directors Joe and Anthony Russo, who worked on “Avengers: Endgame.”

