LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Break out your umbrellas and prepare for a soggy week across Southern California.
Heavy rain showers are expected to hit the Southland this week as the result of a Pacific storm. The region woke up to cloud coverage Monday morning, which will turn into showers early Tuesday and continue throughout the week.
Better dust off the umbrella and raincoat cuz we’re in for a rainy week! Moderate to locally heavy rain is expected Mon/Tue with lingering showers on Wed. Expect widespread rainfall of 1-3″ with locally higher amounts in the mtns and lots of snow for the resorts! #CAwx #LArain pic.twitter.com/C8k3slj4ME
— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 8, 2020
Tuesday will likely receive the brunt of the storm, said CBSLA forecaster Olga Ospina. Between an inch and 3 inches of rain can be expected, but as much as 4.5 inches could hit the San Gabriel mountains. There is the possibility of a thunderstorm or two as the storm system makes its way east.
Occasional scattered showers will sustain through the end of the week. Drier conditions are expected Friday and Saturday, but another storm system could bring more showers next week.