



– As the Los Angeles Rams move into their stadium later this year, they are also expected to unveil a new logo and uniform too.

The logo will be officially unveiled prior to the NFL Draft in April, according to CBS Sports. However, fans may have gotten a sneak peek when the logo appears to have been leaked online over the weekend.

Yahoo! Sports reporter Charles Robinson tweeted out a photo of a baseball hat with the new logo emblazoned on the crown, calling the leak “legitimate.”

So this #Rams new logo hat that leaked on Reddit is legitimate. That’s the new logo. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/mTZMeseS2f — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March 8, 2020

The new logo immediately drew comparisons online to the logo belonging to other NFL team that will be sharing SoFi Stadium with the Rams beginning next season, the Chargers. Responding to Robinson, former SNL star and actor Taran Killam tweeted, “Awww man, I hope not. We already gotta share a stadium with The Chargers. Now we gotta share a logo to?”

The Rams on Sunday also teased the new logo in a video showing a team employee removing a placard of the longtime old logo, the head of a charging ram.

Former Rams quarterback Jim Everett seems to be among the contingent who were unimpressed with the new look. Everett replied to the video by tweeting, “Say this ain’t the truth, @kdemoff,” referring to Rams general manager Kevin Demoff.

SoFi Stadium will be officially opened by superstar Taylor Swift when she plays there on July 25.