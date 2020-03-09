CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA) – Authorities are searching for at least two suspects after a man was shot to death in a Woodland Hills apartment early Monday morning.

March 9, 2020. (CBS2)

The shooting occurred at the gated Avalon Apartments in the 20500 block of Ventura Boulevard sometime before 4:25 a.m.

Los Angeles police responded to find a man in his 30s dead at the scene. His name was not released.

The suspects, described as two black men, fled in a black four-door car, police said. It’s unclear if police had any surveillance video of the suspects or the killing.

A possible motive for the slaying was not confirmed.

