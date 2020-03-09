CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now


SEAL BEACH (CBSLA) – A 39-year-old man was taken into custody Sunday morning on allegations he groped a mother while she was shopping in a Seal Beach department store with her infant child.

Ruben Diaz. (Seal Beach Police Department)

Ruben Erick Diaz of Rialto was arrested on charges of sexual battery and child endangerment for an alleged incident which occurred in a HomeGoods store located at 12343 Seal Beach Boulevard.

According to Seal Beach police, just after 11:20 a.m. officers were called to the store on a report of a man who had grabbed a woman’s buttocks while she was with her child.

When a fellow shopper who had witnessed the incident confronted the suspect, he fled, police said.

Both the victim and the witness then called 911 and Diaz was arrested a short distance from the store based on the suspect description, police said.

Anyone with information on the case should call police at 562-799-4100.

Comments

Leave a Reply