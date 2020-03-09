Comments
SEAL BEACH (CBSLA) – A 39-year-old man was taken into custody Sunday morning on allegations he groped a mother while she was shopping in a Seal Beach department store with her infant child.
Ruben Erick Diaz of Rialto was arrested on charges of sexual battery and child endangerment for an alleged incident which occurred in a HomeGoods store located at 12343 Seal Beach Boulevard.
According to Seal Beach police, just after 11:20 a.m. officers were called to the store on a report of a man who had grabbed a woman’s buttocks while she was with her child.
When a fellow shopper who had witnessed the incident confronted the suspect, he fled, police said.
Both the victim and the witness then called 911 and Diaz was arrested a short distance from the store based on the suspect description, police said.
Anyone with information on the case should call police at 562-799-4100.