LOS ALAMITOS (CBSLA) – A horse died Sunday at Los Alamitos Race Course after sustaining fatal injuries.
The horse, named Chickititas Favorite, was a 3-year-old gelding and its death marked the first at the race course this month.
On Feb. 21, two horses – 3-year-old Radio Tim and 5-year-old Street Machine – were injured and died.
Four horses were fatally injured at the race course in January.
Horse racing has come under fire across the Southland, and at least 41 horses have died at Santa Anita racetrack since 2018.
Los Alamitos has drawn protests recently from animal rights groups who are looking to put an end to horse racing.
