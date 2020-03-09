Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — ‘Jeopardy!’ and “Wheel of Fortune’ will begin taping episodes without studio audiences in response to the worldwide coronavirus outbreak, according to Entertainment Tonight.
Both shows are filmed in Los Angeles County, which has had 16 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of March 9.
There have been over 700 cases in the United States.
The worldwide tally of people infected with the virus surpasses 113,000, while deaths have passed 4,000 and more than 63,000 have recovered, according to data from Johns Hopkins.
Schools, workplaces, restaurants, sports leagues, theme parks and music events have also been announcing shifts in operations following new cases of the virus.
