LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Mayor Eric Garcetti announced on Monday that $19.2 million of state funds will go toward fixing up two city parks and creating two new ones in underserved communities.

“Parks are the heart of our city, because they are where people of all ages can come together to create a sense of community and belonging,” Garcetti said. “New funds flowing into these neighborhoods means that we can provide more opportunities for Angelenos to get out on the field, enjoy health recreation, and connect with nature and the outdoors.”

According to the mayor’s office, more than $4.8 million will be used to improve Lincoln Heights Recreation Center by adding a new synthetic soccer field, shade structures, public art, a walking path, fitness equipment, lighting and landscaping, a barbeque and picnic area, a playground, a basketball court and a parking lot.

El Sereno Arroyo Playground will get more than $2.1 million to help build a new playground, walking path, fitness area, public art, restrooms, lighting and landscaping and new fencing.

Nearly $7 million will go toward the creation of the new Allegheny Park. Amenities will include splash pads, two playgrounds, a walking path, fitness equipment, public art, barbeque and picnic areas, shade structures, public restrooms and new landscaping and lighting.

The mayor’s office says upwards of $5 million will help build the Brooklyn Heights Parks. Funds will cover costs of getting the 0.2 acres of land, installing fitness equipment, shade structures, a walking path, public art and new landscaping and lighting.

The statement from Garcetti’s team said 111 community meetings were held last summer “to ensure that input from local communities was factored into the proposals for the four parks.”

Work is expected to be completed by June 30, 2022.