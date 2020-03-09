LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County public health officials Monday confirmed two more cases of coronavirus in the county, including one that could be the county’s first instance of community spread.
Dr. Barbara Ferrer, who is leading the county effort, said both patients have had “no significant public exposures” to date, and that both will remain in isolation.
In addition, all those who made contact with both patients will be quarantined for 14 days as per “standard practice”, Ferrer said.
One patient may be the first case of person-to-person spread due to a lack of travel history, according to Ferrer. The second patient has a history of travel to Japan.
Ferrer also announced the U.S. Centers for Disease Control is recommending people to not go on any cruises effective immediately, Ferrer said. Previous guidance from the CDC was aimed primarily at Asian countries.