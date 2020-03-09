RANCHO MIRAGE (CBSLA) – A coronavirus hotline is now up and running for those in the Coachella Valley to report possible COVID-19 exposures or symptoms.
Eisenhower Health officials said in a statement Monday that the hotline is staffed 24 hours a day by registered nurses.
Currently, one coronavirus patient is being treated at Eisenhower Health.
“The patient is in isolation and Eisenhower staff have taken appropriate precautions in the treatment of this patient,” a hospital spokesperson said. “No further information about the patient will be provided at this time.”
The hospital did not provide any identifying information about the patient. They are the second confirmed case of the virus in Riverside County. A former cruise ship passenger from the county was diagnosed recently and is being treated at a medical facility in Northern California.
To report symptoms or exposures of COVID-19 in Riverside County, call the hotline at 760-837-8988 (or 760-TEST988).
