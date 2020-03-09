Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Bob Dylan is heading back out on tour and returning to the Hollywood Bowl as he makes his way through California.
Dylan is set to tour across the country on his “Never Ending Tour” stopping by the iconic Hollywood venue on June 18, the day after playing Sand Diego’s Pechanga Arena.
The 78-year-old singer-songwriter, accompanied by Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and the Hot Club of Cowtown, will kick off the tour on June 4 in Bend, Oregon, and conclude at New York’s Bethel Woods Center for the Arts on July 12.
According to media reports, Dylan recently canceled shows in Japan scheduled for April due to concerns over the coronavirus.
Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, March 13 at 10 a.m on Ticketmaster.