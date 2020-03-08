Zaya Wade Makes First Red Carpet Appearance At The Truth Awards Zaya Wade walked her first red carpet Saturday night at the Truth Awards in Los Angeles.

Officials Say Grand Princess Evacuation Will Take Days, Describe Coronavirus Response A 10-acre site at the Port of Oakland is being prepared and secured for the anticipated arrival of the quarantined Grand Princess cruise ship and evacuations of passengers anticipated to start Monday will take two to three days, Gov. Gavin Newsom said at a news conference Sunday with city and state officials.