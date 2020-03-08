CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Retired NBA star Dwyane Wade’s daughter Zaya walked her first red carpet Saturday night since the family announced she identifies as transgender.

Dwyane Wade, Zaya Wade and Gabrielle Union at the 6th annual Truth Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images)

They were at the sixth annual Truth Awards in Los Angeles.

The 12-year-old’s stepmother, actress Gabrielle Union, was also with the pair.

In a supportive Instagram post, Wade said the family “couldn’t have been prouder” of Zaya.

“Everyone allow her to re-introduce herself, her name is Zaya Wade!” he wrote. “Last night was Zaya’s first red carpet and we couldn’t have been prouder of how she handled the questions that were asked of her. She has emerged as one of the young faces and voices for the LGBTQ+ community.”

The Truth Awards aims to honor the contributions of the black LGBTQ+ community and their allies. It also provides funding for educational scholarships for youth in the LGBTQ+ community.

 

