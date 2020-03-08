LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Retired NBA star Dwyane Wade’s daughter Zaya walked her first red carpet Saturday night since the family announced she identifies as transgender.
They were at the sixth annual Truth Awards in Los Angeles.
The 12-year-old’s stepmother, actress Gabrielle Union, was also with the pair.
In a supportive Instagram post, Wade said the family “couldn’t have been prouder” of Zaya.
“Everyone allow her to re-introduce herself, her name is Zaya Wade!” he wrote. “Last night was Zaya’s first red carpet and we couldn’t have been prouder of how she handled the questions that were asked of her. She has emerged as one of the young faces and voices for the LGBTQ+ community.”
The Truth Awards aims to honor the contributions of the black LGBTQ+ community and their allies. It also provides funding for educational scholarships for youth in the LGBTQ+ community.
Zaya how does that custom @richfresh feel??? Last night was a dope experience for our family. Thank you to @betterbrothersla and the #truthawards for recognizing our good friends @jasonbolden @adair_curtis with the Bussiness Leadership Award. The Truth Awards was created to recognize and highlight the accomplishments of the Black LGBTQ+ community and its allies. In doing so, they increase the awareness of there contributions to Society, Popular Culture and the Arts, and help refocus the lens through which they are seen. The Truth Awards also provides funding for scholarships that supports educational opportunities for youth in the LGBTQ+ community! ✊🏾🖤