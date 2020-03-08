LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Thousands of runners from across the country and the world are fired up to reach the finish line.
The 26 mile LA Marathon, from the “Stadium to the Sea” got underway at 7 a.m. Sunday at Dodger Stadium.
Runners participating were glad to hear the race was not canceled as a result of coronavirus concerns.
“I’m not too concerned. I just want to keep washing my hands, not touch other people,” Kryssa Johnson, a runner, said. “I’m glad they kept it on and didn’t cancel it.”
“They’ve just been sending out communications, being pretty good about telling people to wash their hands and do all the basics and all that stuff,” Mark Steidler, another runner, said. “I know their going to have some hand sanitizer at the aid stations.”
The race has drawn 27,000 runners.