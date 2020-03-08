LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Passengers on the Carnival Panorama cruise ship in Long Beach disembarked Sunday after a medical situation forced them to stay on board for a day.
The delay was the result of a passenger getting sick on the cruise who was subsequently tested for the coronavirus. The results from that test were returned as negative.
The ship pulled into the port at 8 a.m. Saturday, with no one allowed to disembark. This also affected a new set of passengers, who were expected to set sail.
“It is my 50th wedding anniversary and by God, I’m going on that cruise,” Karen Murphy, a traveler, said.
The cruise line says the ship will set sail Sunday for a 6-day cruise. That cruise was initially set to sail for 7 days. Passengers will be offered a partial refund, or the option to cancel their trip altogether.