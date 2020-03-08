LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Today marks International Women’s Day, a day to broaden perceptions and celebrate the achievements of women around the world.
The first international women’s gathering took place more than 100 years ago in 1911. Since then, the day has been celebrated annually on March 8.
This year’s theme, according to the International Women’s Organization, is #EachForEqual, saying that “an equal world is an enabled world.”
The CEO of Women’s Foundation of California, Surina Khan, says that while we have a lot to celebrate, there are still some things that need to be addressed, like the gender pay gap and gender wealth gap.
“There’s a lot of discrepancy in terms of what we earn, what we own,” Khan said. “That’s further exacerbated by the fact that we have to pay more for certain things that we need. Over a lifetime, that really adds up.”
There were events held worldwide to mark the day and promote efforts to fight stereotypes.