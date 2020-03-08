Comments
TORRANCE (CBSLA) — Authorities say one person has died following an officer involved shooting in Torrance.
Torrance police say officers responded to the 18200 block of Yukon just before 11 a.m. Sunday following a report of a domestic violence incident.
When they arrived, police were advised that there was a suspect who was “out of control” who was breaking items inside the home, and who was refusing to put a knife down.
Shortly after, an officer involved shooting occurred.
Officers performed life saving measures and the suspect was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
An investigation is ongoing.