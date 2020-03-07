Comments
WESTMINSTER (CBSLA) — An 85-year-old man who suffers from dementia is missing in Westminster.
Thanh Van Han was last seen wearing a red jacket, brown pants, black shoes and possibly a hat.
Han’s family said he left his home on Larkspur Drive for a routine walk at about 10:30 a.m. Friday and did not return home.
There is no known destination or areas that he frequents, according to police.
Authorities have classified him as “at-risk.”
Anyone with information on Han’s whereabouts is urged to call Westminster police at 714-898-3315.