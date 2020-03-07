PASADENA (CBSLA) — A police pursuit that officials said started with a traffic collision in Stanton that erupted into a road rage incident ended on the 210 Freeway in Pasadena.
Police said the suspect stole a red van from an elderly couple following that crash and led officers with the Corona Police Department and California Highway Patrol on a dangerous pursuit.
At one point, the suspect bailed from the car and ran through the back yard of a home, into that home where he confronted the family before getting back into the red minivan and fleeing the scene — nearly clipping several other cars in the process.
A short time later, his vehicle got stuck at a red light where he then rammed into a number of cars waiting for the light to change — disabling the vehicle in the process — at West Foothill Boulevard and North Baldwin Avenue.
The driver then left the disabled car in the intersection and ran toward the highway, at one point appearing to attempt to carjack a driver on the highway.
The suspect was eventually taken into custody after being cornered by CHP officers on the eastbound lanes of the 210 Freeway.