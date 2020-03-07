



— Thousands of people were told at the last minute Saturday that their 7-day cruise to Mexico on the Royal Princess ship has been canceled.

Princess Cruises tweeted that a crew member who previously served on the Grand Princess was transferred to the Royal Princess ship 15 days ago.

We were requested by the CDC to share information about a crew member who previously served on #GrandPrincess and transferred to #RoyalPrincess 15 days ago. — Princess Cruises (@PrincessCruises) March 8, 2020

The Grand Princess is the ship off the coast of San Francisco with 21 confirmed cases of coronavirus on board, including 19 crew members and two passengers.

Passengers said they waited around for hours Saturday, not knowing what was going on.

“Well everybody is wondering about the coronvirus,” Larry Bosma, from Phoenix, said. “But why is the port authority not letting us go, and that’s what you hear when you walk around, ‘Corona, corona, corona.'”

Princess cruises said it was offering $300 for passengers to get a hotel room tonight as well as a full refund on the cruise.