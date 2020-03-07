LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — There was a medical situation aboard the Carnival Panorama cruise ship Saturday morning that forced passengers to stay on the ship for hours longer than anticipated, according to Carnival Cruise Line officials.

“We’ve advised our guests currently on Carnival Panorama that their debarkation will be delayed until at least 6 p.m. PST related to a medical situation with one of our debarking guests,” Carnival Cruise Line spokesperson Vance Gulliksen said in a statement. “While we cannot discuss their specific condition, they are a U.S. citizen who has not traveled internationally, and does not meet the CDC criteria that puts them in an at risk category for coronavirus. Nevertheless, based on an evaluation at a local hospital, medical authorities want to administer a COVID-19 test out of an abundance of caution.”

The official said the cruise ship will not be cleared for debarkation until results confirm a negative test. The test process is being expedited.

“We are also advising our arriving guests about this delay and are making arrangements for them to have lunch and be comfortable,” Gulliksen said. “Guests who have not yet arrived are being advised to sign up for our text alert notification system. We sincerely apologize for this inconvenience.”

