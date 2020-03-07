LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Marnie, the charming Shih Tzu known for her signature hanging tongue, died Thursday. She was 18.
She passed “painlessly and peacefully,” said Shirley Braha, who adopted Marnie in 2012 at a Connecticut shelter. Braha made the announcement in an Instagram post on Saturday.
Formerly named “Stinky” during her shelter stay and now boasting 1.8 million Instagram followers, Marnie became the poster dog for adopting elderly pets.
“When I hear from people that Marnie has made them adopt their senior dogs, it’s truly the most beautiful legacy she and I could hope to leave in this world,” Braha said in the post.
Some big names have gotten the honor of meeting the pooch, including Demi Lovato, Tina Fey, Chance the Rapper, Katy Perry, Betty White and Selena Gomez.
Braha called Marnie a “magical creature” and “the ultimate love of my life.”
About a week ago, she warned supporters that the dog’s health was declining, acknowledging that many of her online followers view Marnie like their own.
“I’m not in denial about anything — time is not on our side,” Braha said.
Marnie will be buried at a pet cemetery in Los Angeles. Braha said she’d like to hold a public memorial for all who want to attend.