LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A woman was seriously injured after falling off a horse in Granada Hills.

First responders were dispatched at around 8:30 a.m. to a trail on the 18000 block of West Rinaldi Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The rider was transported by air ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment. Volunteer photographer Greg Doyle captured the scene.

Officials did not release details about the extent of her injuries.

The horse did not suffer any injuries and was secured in its stall.

