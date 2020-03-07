LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A woman was seriously injured after falling off a horse in Granada Hills.
First responders were dispatched at around 8:30 a.m. to a trail on the 18000 block of West Rinaldi Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The rider was transported by air ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment. Volunteer photographer Greg Doyle captured the scene.
Fire-1 from @LAFDAirOps lifts from Aliso Canyon with a PT who was thrown from a horse this morning. @LAFDtalk pic.twitter.com/k5fgAacAmw
— Greg Doyle (@GregDoyle50) March 7, 2020
Officials did not release details about the extent of her injuries.
The horse did not suffer any injuries and was secured in its stall.
