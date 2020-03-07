



— A 4-year-old boy and a 35-year-old woman were found safely in Boyle Heights Friday after an amber alert was issued for them earlier in the day.

The family of Reynaldo and Christina Gonzalez, along with the Los Angeles Police Department requested the public’s assistance in locating them.

According to the family, Reynaldo and Christina had last been seen on March 6 around 7:30 a.m. near the 1900 block of Gates Street in Los Angeles.

Reynaldo is described as a 4-year-old Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 3-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs around 40 pounds.

Christina is described as a 35-year-old Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds.

They were said to be in a silver Toyota 4-Runner SUV with California license plate number 7VGY615.

Police said two children saw the amber alert and told their parents that they spotted the SUV in their neighborhood. Police were then called out to the location where they found the vehicle parked on Barlow Street.

It’s unclear whether the woman and child were inside the SUV at the time. Police did not say if they are looking for a kidnapper.