



— Interested in adopting a pet — or just looking at some lovable canines up for adoption? There are dozens of deserving dogs up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Irvine.

Animal shelters and pet rescue groups work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Izzy, German shepherd

Izzy is a charming female German shepherd dog currently housed at Coastal German Shepherd Rescue of Southern California.

Izzy is friendly as can be — she’s happy to keep company with other dogs. No need to worry: She’s already house-trained and vaccinated.

Here’s what Izzy’s friends at Coastal German Shepherd Rescue of Southern California think of her:

“If you’ve ever wondered what having a really great dog would be like, adopt Izzy. She’s a ridiculously sweet doll in the body of a hippo who is soft and gentle, but looks like a cross-eyed Cujo when she’s trying to catch balls. She’s missing a digit on her front right paw, but has an extra long piece of Jennifer Aniston’s 1990s bangs in its place.”

Apply to adopt Izzy today at Petfinder.

Kyle, German shepherd and rottweiler mix

Kyle is a male German shepherd and rottweiler mix currently housed at Coastal German Shepherd Rescue of Southern California.

Kyle loves to socialize — he’ll get along great with your other dogs. No need to worry: He’s already house-trained and has all his shots.

Here’s what Kyle’s friends at Coastal German Shepherd Rescue of Southern California think of him:

“This handsome GSD/Rottie mix (that’s our guess) is an absolute joy. His piercing eyes can melt even someone who swore they’d only ever love cats, and his happy-go-lucky personality makes him a blast to be around. He’s young and doesn’t seem to have had much structure before landing at the shelter, but he’s smart and eager to learn, so he’s already figured out walking on a leash, which didn’t seem to be something he’d done much before. He knows basic commands and will flop over for belly rubs if you’re dishing them out. He gets along with other big dogs and hasn’t had any negative reactions toward small ones, but he hasn’t been loose with them. If you’re looking for a dog with personality times 100, Kyle is your man-dog.”

Read more about how to adopt Kyle on Petfinder.

Otis, terrier

Otis is a lovable male terrier dog in the care of Southern California Pomeranian Rescue.

Otis is friendly as can be — he’s happy to keep company with children, dogs or cats. His vaccinations are up to date, and he’s neutered.

Notes from Otis’ caretakers:

“Otis is a great terrier mix under a year old. He’s eager to learn and train. He loves attention and to cuddle. He enjoys walks and playtime. Otis can be needy, so he’s looking for a companion who can give him a lot of time and attention. He is great with kids and other animals.”

Read more about Otis on Petfinder.