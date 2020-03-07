Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — One new Coronavirus case has been reported in Los Angeles County as of March 7, bringing the county total to 14, according to public health officials.
L.A. Public Health said the patient recently returned from attending the AIPAC Conference in Washington, D.C. There was known exposure to a person positive for the virus.
The health department said in a news release that it is contacting individuals who may have been in close contact with this individual to monitor them for signs of illness.
For information on symptoms and tips on how to stay safe, visit the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.