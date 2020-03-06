



– Police are searching for a woman caught on video stealing out of a patron’s purse at a Sherman Oaks restaurant.

A woman – who CBSLA has chosen to identify as Taylor in order to protect her identity – was eating with her two daughters when another woman walked in and sat behind them. She is seen on security footage reaching into Taylor’s purse and stealing her wallet.

“She apparently tried to reach in twice and pull back, and then she took her jacket and placed it over her arm and just took it out [and] put it in her purse,” Taylor said.

Taylor said she didn’t realize what had happened to her wallet until she tried to buy something at a store after leaving the restaurant.

“We all panicked, then I knew it was stolen,” she said. “I started to get immediate fraud alerts on my phone.”

Taylor was upset about the money and personal information in her wallet, but she said was more concerned about her son’s wedding band and engagement rings, which were also inside.

Police believe the suspect was wearing the rings when she went on a shopping spree with Taylor’s credit cards at Macy’s, Target, and Best Buy, where she was also caught on camera.

“It’s just wrong,” said Taylor’s daughter. “That could have been passed down from family members. You don’t know what that means to that person.”

Taylor and her family said they are glad the suspect was caught on camera multiple times and are hoping someone recognizes her.

Detectives say the suspect is a woman with half-dyed pink hair and may be driving a white, four-door sedan. Based on her M.O., police said they are trying to figure out if she is also responsible for other similar thefts across the Southland.

“I’m just feeling violated,” Taylor said. “I just want her caught for what she did.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call theft detectives at LAPD’s Van Nuys division.