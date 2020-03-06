



— Officials are reporting one presumptive positive case of the novel coronavirus, formally known as COVID-19, in Ventura County.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will need to make a secondary confirmation, which is currently pending.

The person in question was a passenger on the Grand Princess Cruise Ship from San Francisco to Mexico.

That individual is currently being quarantined at their home and is displaying mild symptoms.

Ventura County Public Health officials says they’re working with the California Department of Public Health to notify anyone who may have been in contact with the patient.

“There is no evidence of community transmission in Ventura County. This is a travel related case,” said Ventura County Public Health Officer, Doctor Robert Levin. “We understand the concern this new virus is causing. The risk to the public from COVID-19 remains low. Community members are encouraged to take the same steps they would take to help prevent colds and the flu. Preparing for social distancing is still recommended.”

As of March 5, California Department of Public Health has confirmed 60 positive cases in California. This is the first presumptive positive case, pending CDC confirmation, in Ventura County.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear between two to 14 days after exposure.

If you notice symptoms, please seek medical advice.

