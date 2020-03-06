



— The Vans Skatepark in Orange remained closed Friday after Huntington Beach BMX rider Tyler Kanarr died from an injury he sustained late last month.

Officials confirmed that 25-year-old Kanarr died Feb. 25 after a freak accident at the popular skatepark.

“There was apparent damage to a ceiling-level beam, where it appeared as though the bike had struck,” Deputy Chief Robert Stefano, of the Orange Fire Department, said. “There was broken, fluorescent glass on the ground and the injuries were consistent with that of striking what appeared to be a fluorescent light bulb in his neck.”

Firefighters said when they got to the skatepark, which is directly across the street from the UCI trauma center, witnesses had wrapped t-shirts around his neck to try an stop the bleeding.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the accident, though firefighters and paramedics said they did everything they could to save the man.

“The injuries were significant enough where he lost a tremendous amount of blood on scene as well as en route to the hospital,” Stefano said.

The coroner confirmed that Kanarr died as a result of blood loss from a neck laceration.

Kanarr’s Instagram feed is filled with videos of him doing jumps and stunts on his BMX bike all across Southern California, with comments that celebrate his skills. But over the past week, those same followers posted messages of mourning.

“Rest easy man thanks for always taking care of me growing up,” one person wrote.

YouTube video shows the interior of the skatepark located inside The Outlets at Orange, the company’s first skatepark. An employee who answered the phone at the shuttered location said he had no information as to when it would reopen.

Kanarr’s family said they had hired an attorney following the accident.