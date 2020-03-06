



– In search of a new favorite barbecue stop?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top restaurants serving such fare around Irvine, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re on the hunt.

Irvine-area buyers historically spend more in March at restaurants than any other month of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses manage customer reviews. Estimated daily customers at Irvine-area restaurants rose to 56 per business in March of last year, 6% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Famous Dave’s Bar-B-Que

Topping the list is an outpost of the Famous Dave’s Bar-B-Que chain. Located at 13122 Jamboree Road, the traditional American spot is the highest-rated barbecue restaurant in Irvine, boasting four stars out of 637 reviews on Yelp.

2. Agora Churrascaria

Next up is the Business District’s Agora Churrascaria, at 1830 Main St. With four stars out of 1,837 reviews on Yelp, the Brazilian steakhouse, serving barbecue and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Stonefire Grill

West Park’s member of the Stonefire Grill chain, at 3966 Barranca Parkway, is another top choice. Yelpers give the traditional American spot, which offers barbecue and salads, four stars out of 1,234 reviews.

4. Gui BBQ Restaurant & Bar

Last but not least is Gui BBQ Restaurant & Bar, an Asian fusion spot that offers barbecue, kebabs and more in Northwood. It’s another go-to, with four stars out of 78 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4860 Irvine Blvd., Suite 101, to see for yourself.