



– First responders with Orange County Fire Authority are taking extra precautions when they treat those who may have coronavirus.

Following new federal guidelines from the CDC, OCFA first responders are wearing personal protective gear (PPE), including masks and gowns to help protect themselves against the disease.

In addition to first responders suiting up, 911 dispatchers are instructed to ask callers if they have a cough, fever, or have visited countries with high rates of infection. If the caller says yes, the call comes in to first responders as “infectious disease.” That’s when the four person crew grabs their PPE to suit up.

“We still have these patients that could be critical patients,” said OCFA Chief Scott Weedansolar.

Several firefighters in Northern California were quarantined this week after coming in contact with a coronavirus patient. Weedansolar said his crews have responded to calls of concerned patients, but it is unknown if any had the virus. OCFA has used protective gear for the past month just to be safe.

He said they try to only have one medic suited up at a time to conserve the protective gear in case there’s a shortage.

“We don’t know how many of these calls we’re going to run,” he said. “We don’t know how long this is going to go on for.”

Three cases have been confirmed in Orange County, and the U.S. death toll has risen to 17 as two more people in Florida died from the virus on Friday.

Newsom called a State of Emergency Wednesday “to make additional resources available, formalize emergency actions already underway across multiple state agencies and departments, and help the state prepare for a broader spread of COVID-19,” according to his office.