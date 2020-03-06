Comments
VENTURA COUNTY (CBSLA) — Authorities are searching for a man who attacked a teen while she was walking on a trail in the Oak Park community.
The suspect grabbed a 16-year-old girl around 4 p.m. Thursday while she was walking in the area of Sunnycrest Drive and Trefoil Avenue, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said she was able to get away from him and report the incident.
The only physical description they gave of the man is that he was “covered from head-to-toe” in dark-colored clothing. He left the area in a white sports utility vehicle without license plates.
Ventura County Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.
An investigation is underway.