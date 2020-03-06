LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Daylight Saving Time starts this weekend, the annual practice of putting clocks ahead one hour to take advantage of more daylight in the spring and summer. But is it really necessary?

That’s the question many Americans seem to ask right around the time we lose an hour. According to a late 2019 poll, only 28 percent of Americans want to keep changing the clocks twice a year.

More than 30 states are weighing legislation to end Daylight Saving Time, and last week, lawmakers in Utah agreed to end the practice. Arizona, Hawaii and most of the United States’ Pacific and Caribbean island territories do not observe Daylight Saving Time.

Daylight Saving Time starts in the spring by eliminating an hour, and ends in the fall by adding an hour.

While the Daylight Saving Time saves energy and encourages people to stay active longer because its stay light outside later in the day, the practice does impact health temporarily. People, especially children, typically have a hard time adjusting to the loss of one hour of sleep, and then later, going to bed when it may still be light outside.