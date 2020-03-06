



— Vice President Mike Pence confirmed Friday that 19 crew members and two passengers aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship have tested positive for coronavirus.

A passenger on the same cruise was California’s first confirmed death due to the virus: a 71-year-old man from northern California.

According to the CDC, the man had just returned from Mexico aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship that left San Francisco on February 11, stopped at four ports in Mexico, then returned to San Francisco February 21.

He and most of the other passengers got off the ship but 62 others at risk of infection remained on-board to cruise to the Hawaii islands. The ship stopped at four ports there.

On Wednesday night, that ship sat docked off the coast of northern California until passengers and crew were tested for COVID-19. Those tests later came back positive for 21 people out of those who were tested.

In a statement issued Wednesday night from Princess Cruises, a spokesperson said: “In an abundance of caution, these guests and other potential close crew contacts have been asked to remain in their staterooms until screened by our onboard medical team. The safety, health, and well-being of our guests and crew is always our top priority.”

News of the screenings came days after the Emerald Princess came into port hours before its scheduled arrival Friday.

Newsom called a State of Emergency Wednesday “to make additional resources available, formalize emergency actions already underway across multiple state agencies and departments, and help the state prepare for a broader spread of COVID-19,” according to his office.