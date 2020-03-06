LOS ANGELES (CBSAL) — An amber alert was issued Friday for a 4-year-old boy and a 35-year-old woman in the Los Angeles area.
The family of Reynaldo and Christina Gonzalez, along with the Los Angeles Police Department requested the public’s assistance in locating them.
According to the family, Reynaldo and Christina were last seen on March 6 around 7:30 a.m. near the 1900 block of Gates Street in Los Angeles.
Reynaldo is described as a 4-year-old Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 3-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs around 40 pounds.
Christina is described as a 35-year-old Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds.
They are said to be in a silver Toyota 4-Runner SUV with California license plate number 7VGY615.
Anyone who has seen or has any information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact the Los Angeles Police Department, Robbery-Homicide Division, at (213) 486-6840.