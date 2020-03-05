LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Video showing a car trying to cross train tracks in South LA, only to be pushed out of sight by a Metro Blue Line train, should serve as a warning to impatient drivers, according to the LAPD.
The LAPD says a car tried to cross the tracks at 55th and Long Beach Avenue in South LA Sunday morning, only to be hit by the fast-moving light rail train.
This could’ve had a tragic outcome. Fortunately the driver survived with minor injuries, but this should serve as a good reminder to all of us — pay attention near train tracks, and always obey all traffic signals and devices. pic.twitter.com/udDSkeDTPn
— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) March 5, 2020
The video tweeted by the LAPD shows the car driving underneath the lowered arms and onto the tracks, just as the train arrives at the crossing. The train appeared to push the car out of the way toward one of the crossing arm mechanisms.
The driver, a 60-year-old man, somehow survived with minor injuries.
The LAPD said the video was a good reminder for drivers to pay attention near train tracks and obey all traffic signals and devices.