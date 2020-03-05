RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — A Riverside school counselor was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of possessing and distributing child pornography.
The suspect, 30-year-old Matthew Daniel Johnson, was accused of downloading and distributing child pornography over the internet by Detectives from the Fontana Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children found.
On March 4, 2020, a search warrant was served at Johnson’s residence in Loma Linda where detectives seized multiple electronic devices.
Fontana Internet Crimes Against Children Detectives Arrested a Suspect for Possession and Distribution of Child Pornography. @fontanapd #fontanapd https://t.co/GART1DUyfC pic.twitter.com/tdGMqvxp5G
— Fontana PD (@FontanaPD) March 5, 2020
During their investigation, detectives found evidence relating to the downloading and distribution of child pornography. Many of the images and videos depicted were reported to be of prepubescent boys.
Fontana Police Department Detectives discovered Johnson was a school counselor at La Sierra Academy in Riverside. Detectives then served a search warrant at La Sierra Academy and discovered further evidence of child exploitation.
The Riverside Police Department was contacted and is actively conducting follow up investigations.
Johnson was arrested for possession of child pornography and possession of over 600 images. He was booked at West Valley Detention Center.
Anyone with further information regarding the case was asked to contact Detective Christi Arnold of the Riverside Police Department at (951) 353-7945 or e-mail at carnold@riversideca.gov.