GLENDALE (CBSLA) – A man is in unknown condition after he was stabbed in a Glendale hotel Thursday evening.
Police said that the stabbing occurred at the Extended Stay America at 1377 W Glenoaks Blvd around 7:24 p.m. when a male victim was attacked by a female suspect.
The victim left the hotel and drove to the 76 gas station on Sonora and Glenoaks, where he was transported to the hospital, according to police.
The suspect has only been described as a female at this time. Police said she fled in a sedan.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.