



– Beginning later in March, LAX will have two additional taxi pickup locations for arriving travelers.

The new locations, which will be at parking structure 3 and terminal 7/8, are meant to augment the taxi pickups at the LAX-it lot, which will still be the primary pickup location for taxis and rideshare vehicles.

The Parking Structure 3 location will serve those arriving from Tom Bradley International terminal and terminal 3, while the location at terminal 7/8 will serve those terminals.

Anyone arriving at terminals 1,2, or 4 through 6 will continue to use the LAX-it pickup location.

LAX launched LAX-it in October 2019 to prevent travelers from being picked up outside of their terminal. The new pickup lot was meant to ease traffic in the Central Terminal Area and lower wait times for those using rideshare apps to leave the airport.

LAX-it “has been running smoothly for more than four months after some challenges in its first week of implementation,” the airport said in a press release Thursday.

The new pickup locations will operate on a 90-day pilot program during which their effectiveness will be evaluated.