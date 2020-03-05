LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A lucky few will be able to see the hit Broadway musical “Hamilton” during its Los Angeles tour stop for just $10.
The tour announced Wednesday that it will hold a digital lottery, known as #Ham4Ham, for L.A. performances, and people can enter to win tickets to the show in exchange for one Hamilton.
The musical’s L.A. run begins on March 12 at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre, and the digital lottery will open on March 10 for the first performance. The lottery will begin two days prior to each performance.
Fans can begin entering at 11 a.m. on March 10 for tickets to the March 12 performance. The lottery will close for entry at 9 a.m. PT the day prior to each performance.
Entries are limited to one per person. Tickets won in the lottery are non-transferable.
Seat locations vary per performance, according to the tour. Some seats will even be located in the front row.
