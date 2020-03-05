BURBANK (CBSLA) — Mark your calendars!
Cal Trans announced Thursday that the 5 Freeway in Burbank will close for a 36-hour period on the weekend of April 25.
Drivers should brace themselves for significant traffic issues beginning Saturday afternoon until Monday, April 27 at 5 a.m. as construction to demolish the much-traversed Burbank Boulevard overpass bridge begins.
The 5 Freeway closure will be the biggest in the Los Angeles metro area since 2011’s Carmageddon, which famously shut down the 405 Freeway.
Meanwhile, beginning on March 14, the Burbank Boulevard bridge will be permanently closed between Front Street and the San Fernando Boulevard through mid-2021.
The bridge is being demolished and replaced with a wider, longer one, Caltrans reports.
During the closure, drivers will have to use one of nine other 5 Freeway crossings in Burbank.
Along with replacing the bridge, carpool lanes will be added to the 5 Freeway. The work is all part of an ongoing $355 million project in the area to improve traffic and safety on the 5 Freeway corridor.