



— Three members of a local family are under quarantine because they may have coronavirus after a ski trip to Italy.

Pam Angel says her husband and one of her sons are in self-quarantine, but her other son has underlying health issues and is being treated at Providence Tarzana Medical Center.

“He can’t talk without coughing. He feels like he has a pallet of bricks on his chest, he’s not eating,” she said.

They had gone on a ski trip to Italy, where they started to feel sick. When they returned home, she says they tested positive at LAX.

Angel says they didn’t realize at the time that there had been an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy.

“It’s been aired that it was over in Asia and in China, but it wasn’t being aired that it was anywhere else,” she said.

The hospital would not confirm if her son was a patient or if he has coronavirus. But LA County health officials confirmed Wednesday three of the six new cases of coronavirus were three travelers to Italy.